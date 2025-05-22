Transforming Nigeria’s Everyone’s Responsibility, Says Makinde

Share

Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has called on all Nigerians to actively participate in positively transforming the nation.

He made this appeal on Thursday during the burial and thanksgiving service in honour of Chief (Mrs) Florence Adeola Adeoye (Nee Latinwo), held at St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Yemetu, Ibadan.

Governor Makinde emphasized that the task of transforming Nigeria should not be left solely to politicians but requires a collective effort from all citizens.

Paying tribute to the late Mama Adeoye, he noted her significant influence on his life and prayed for strength for her family and loved ones.

“I greet everyone here today, including my father and former governor, Senator Rashidi Ladoja, our traditional rulers, the pastorate, and all gathered. During the sermon, the preacher said we all have a role to play in putting Nigeria back on track, and I agree wholeheartedly. However, it is said you get the kind of leaders you deserve,” Makinde remarked.

“I grew up in this neighbourhood, and whatever I have become is a reflection of the environment. Our mother, whom we honour today, was very close to my biological mother; they worshipped together in this church. Mama Adeoye was among the last few who helped shape my character,” he added.

The governor further said, “Mama lived a good life, and we thank God for her. Though we would have loved to celebrate her 90th birthday, we are grateful for the 85 years she spent with us.”

On behalf of all the children of Mama Adeoye, Governor Makinde announced his intention to donate a new musical organ to the church.

Earlier, the Vicar of the church, Venerable Festus Omowole, commended Governor Makinde for his unprecedented developmental efforts and the establishment of a robust security framework in Oyo State.

He also urged the congregation to live with the fear of God and remain mindful of their final resting place.

The event was attended by former Governor Ladoja, Chief Mrs. Mutiat Ladoja, Senior Executive Assistant to the Governor on General Duties Chief Bayo Lawal, Executive Assistant to the Governor on Administration Reverend Idowu Ogedengbe, Special Assistant on Interfaith Reverend Femi Ibikunle, among other dignitaries.

