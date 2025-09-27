Transforming Nigerian Hospitality: A Call To Action On World Tourism Day 2025

As the global tourism celebrates World Tourism Day 2025, with the theme; “Tourism and Sustainable Transformation,” the Group General Manager of Continental Hotels, Karl Hala reflects on the state of Nigeria’s hospitality industry and the opportunities that lie ahead.

A sector on the rise

The Nigerian hospitality industry has shown remarkable resilience and innovation, despite facing numerous challenges. According to the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), travel and tourism contributed over ₦7 trillion to Nigeria’s GDP in 2024, accounting for nearly 5% of the total economy.

The sector now supports 3.3 million jobs, with youth making up the largest portion of the workforce. Investment in branded hotels has grown steadily, with Nigeria hosting over 9,000 quality rooms in international-standard properties.

A success story

At Continental Hotels, we have lived this story firsthand. When we embarked on our mega expansion, many doubted our vision. But we believed in Nigeria’s potential and invested in building a world-class hotel that would showcase the country’s hospitality.

Today, our flagship property is a multi-award-winning hotel, employing hundreds and serving thousands. It has become a symbol of what is possible when vision, structure, and courage come together.

The promise of Nigeria

Nigeria has everything it takes to be the hospitality and tourism leader of Africa. We have a rich cultural diversity, breathtaking natural assets, a dynamic youthful population, and a Diaspora eager to rediscover their roots. However, we must build a strong national hospitality and tourism structure to realise this potential.

Telling a compelling national story

To compete globally, Nigeria needs to project its hospitality brand with clarity and pride. We must curate a narrative that showcases our unique strengths and attractions. At Continental Hotels, we say: “Cradle of Humanity.” This narrative exists, but it needs to be owned, structured, and broadcast consistently.

Encouraging trends

Africa is the world’s fastest-growing tourism region, projected to grow by 5.4% annually through 2030. Nigeria’s domestic tourism market alone is a sleeping giant worth billions. Digital innovation is reducing costs and expanding reach, and our young people are the secret power behind our industry’s growth.

Investing in youth, innovation

The future of Nigerian hospitality lies in the hands of our young workforce. With proper skills, digital empowerment, and entrepreneurship support, they will carry us into the future.

At Continental Hotels, we have seen the impact of investing in our people. A 23 year-old Nigerian graduate who joined our hotel as a trainee developed a digital concierge tool that has cut our response time to guest requests by more than half.

A call to action

So, what must we do? Three things: Tell a compelling national story – Nigeria must project its hospitality brand with clarity and pride; Build real structures – we need a fully empowered national tourism board that is transparent, innovative, and globally competitive;

Invest in youth and innovation – the future of Nigerian hospitality is not just in marble lobbies or tall buildings, but in the hands of our young workforce.

By working together, we can transform Nigeria’s hospitality industry and make it a leader in Africa. Join us in celebrating World Tourism Day 2025 and let’s build a brighter future for Nigerian hospitality.