Transforming Marine Resources For Sustainable Economic Growth

Nigeria has developed some policy strategies to reduce marine pollution, impacts of climate change and provide economic opportunities linked to blue economy with a robust institutional structure, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

With the approval of the National Policy on Marine and Blue Economy by the Federal Executive Council (FEC), Nigeria is expected to witness new developments accross the maritime industry.

The 10-year policy is a strategic framework designed to harness Nigeria’s vast marine and coastal resources to foster sustainable economic growth, environmental protection, and socio-economic development and it aligns with global trends towards integrated marine management and positions Nigeria as a leader in the Marine and Blue Economy sector.

The vision for this national policy is to transform Nigeria into a global hub for sustainable marine and blue economy practices, promoting economic development, environmental stewardship, and social equity.

Challenges

The policy is expected to addresss the challenges of maritime insecurity, environmental degradation, sea piracy, illegal arms trafficking and terrorism which have posed significant threats to the blue economy and other marine-related activities.

Other challenges are weak maritime law enforcement and inadequate security measures, overfishing, illegal mining of marine minerals, pollution from industrial and agricultural runoff and climate change impact marine ecosystems and biodiversity and Inter-agency rivalries, lack of coordination among different maritime agencies can hinder policy implementation and resource allocation, rising sea levels and ocean acidification, inadequate investment in infrastructure and technology and Inadequate capacity building.

Focus

To address these challenges, the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, said that government ensured that it achieved a responsible utilisation of marine resources, protect biodiversity, while supporting economic activities expansion and diversification of the country’s marine-based industries, such as fisheries, tourism and shipping.

For instance, the minister said that the new policy underscored the need to mitigate the impacts of marine pollution and climate change, preserve marine ecosystems for future generations, enhance the livelihoods of coastal communities through inclusive and equitable opportunities in the blue economy, fosters innovation in marine technologies and support research initiatives that drive progress in the sector.

Also, he explained that the policy would ensure sustainable exploration within the Exclusive Economic Zones (EEZ) and Areas Beyond National Jurisdiction (ABNJ), adding that it would also restore degraded marine environments and promote marine tourism, development of port infrastructure, and support maritime industries including shipping and offshore oil and gas exploration.

Investment

While the country has identified the need to establish a robust institutional structure for policy implementation, Oyetola, however, said that it was necessary to invest in research, technology development and training programmes to support the growth of the Marine and Blue Economy sectors through the coordination among stakeholders and enforcement of regulations that will emanate from the policy.

However, Oyetola commended the government on the approval of the country’s first-ever

economy policy in the industry, saying that it was a bold step toward unlocking the full potential of its marine and coastal resources.

Moreover, he expressed strong optimism that the policy would lay the foundation for sustainable prosperity for the country, and marks a new watershed in Nigeria’s economic and environmental trajectory.

Guide

The minister noted that the new policy would serve as a strategic guide for the development of the marine and blue economy sector over the next 10 years, helping Nigeria harness the full value of its oceans, seas, rivers and inland waterways.

According to the minister, the document provides not just policy direction, but a long-term implementation plan that aligns environmental protection with inclusive economic growth.

He said: “This is a defining moment for our nation. The Federal Executive Council’s endorsement of this visionary policy signals a new dawn for Nigeria’s engagement with its marine and aquatic resources.

It is not just a policy document; it is a bold declaration of intent.” He emphasised that the policy was designed to function as a living document, adaptable over time and responsive to global advancements, domestic realities, and sectoral innovation.

Furthermore, Oyetola explained that the policy was developed through a rigorous, inclusive process involving multilevel consultations with critical stakeholders across the country as he underscored the importance of that collaborative approach, noting that it lends both credibility and practicality to the final product.

Oyetola added: “This is not a top-down document. It is the outcome of patient dialogue, expert input, and stakeholder consensus. That is why we are confident in its impact.”

The minister noted that Nigeria’s coastal and marine assets, spanning 853 kilometers of coastline and extensive inland waterways have remained largely underutilised for decades.

Blueprint

With the new policy in place, he said that the country now had a comprehensive blueprint to transform these resources into drivers of economic diversification, job creation and environmental sustainability.

According to him, “we now have a policy that speaks to our aspirations and gives us the tools to achieve them. From maritime trade and aquaculture to blue tourism and clean ocean energy, this policy presents clear pathways to national development.”

According to him, the policy provides simple, actionable guidelines for both public and private stakeholders to align their efforts with Nigeria’s marine and blue economy agenda, saying it includes an embedded monitoring and evaluation framework to ensure measurable results and accountability over the policy’s ten-year lifespan.

He assured that the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy is fully prepared to lead the implementation phase with diligence and transparency.

Last line

Failure by the government and stakeholders to address the challenges of blue economy will halt sustainable economic growth, social development, and environmental protection in the industry.

