Transforming Learning, Assessment As IAIIEA Holds 7th Annual Conference In Abuja

In line with its objective of creating innovative solutions in educational assessment, and improving the quality of education around the world, the International Association for Innovations in Educational Assessment (IAIIEA) has concluded arrangements for its 7th annual conference.

According to a statement signed by the Publicity Committee Chairman of the Association, Dr Mike Egbayelo, this year’s conference, which has its theme, “Transforming Learning and Assessment Through Application of Big Data and Artificial Intelligence” will have eminent personalities in the educational sector who will be delivering addresses and making statements on various topics of the day.

Keynote speakers include Professor Hong Jiao of the University of Maryland, USA; Professor Alper Sahim of the Atilim University, Ankara, Turkey; and Dr Nathan Thompson of the University of Minnesota, Minnesota, USA. The lead speaker is Tatiana Sango of the University of Cape Town, South Africa.

The facilitators of the event include Professor Christian Igomu Amuche of the Taraba State University; Dr Jumoke Iyabode Oladele of the University of Ilorin; and the president of the IAIIEA, Dr. Akinyele O. Ariyo; while the Executive Director of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Dr. Hamid Bobboyi, will be the host of the event.

“The four-day event which will open from the 5th to the 8th of November 2024 will be hosted at the UBEC Digital Resource Centre, Mabushi, Abuja, and it will also come in the form of virtual and in-person, physical meetings.”

The IAIIEA is an organisation recognised as a pillar in the area of innovative educational assessment with extensive research, training and publications globally in areas of big data, innovations in educational assessment and educational technology.

