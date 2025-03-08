Transforming Electricity Distribution in Nigeria: A customer-first approach

Share

Nigeria’s electricity sector has long struggled with inefficiencies, inadequate infrastructure, and customer dissatisfaction. However, a new approach is emerging—one that places customers at the heart of power distribution. As the new majority shareholder of Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC), Transgrid Enerco is redefining electricity distribution through a data-driven, customer-first approach that prioritizes efficiency, transparency, and service excellence.

For years, Nigerian electricity consumers have faced inconsistent power supply, inaccurate billing, and poor customer service. One major issue has been the one-size-fits-all approach to power distribution, which does not adequately address the needs of different customer segments—residential, industrial, and commercial users. Additionally, inefficient revenue collection, aging infrastructure, and electricity theft have significantly hampered operational efficiency.

Transgrid Enerco is reshaping the EKEDC business model by implementing a more customer-focused, segmented approach that mirrors successful models from industries like banking and telecoms. High-value customers, such as commercial and industrial clients, will receive dedicated energy solutions tailored to their consumption needs, while residential customers will benefit from improved service efficiency and better metering solutions. A digital-first approach to customer engagement will allow customers to report issues, track their usage, and resolve complaints seamlessly through an integrated online platform. Billing systems are also being simplified and made more transparent to eliminate estimated billing complaints.

Technology is a key driver of this transformation. To modernize operations and improve customer satisfaction, Transgrid Enerco is investing in automated customer management systems that ensure faster response times to complaints and inquiries, smart billing solutions to reduce billing disputes and improve revenue collection, and AI-powered demand forecasting to optimize power distribution based on real-time data and predictive analytics.

While digital transformation is critical, infrastructure investment remains a priority. Transgrid Enerco is upgrading substations and transformers for better power distribution, partnering with renewable energy providers to introduce embedded power solutions, and expanding metering programs to ensure fair and transparent billing.

Electricity distribution in Nigeria is undergoing a fundamental shift, and the success of this transformation lies in putting customers first. By combining customer segmentation, digital efficiency, and strategic infrastructure investments, Transgrid Enerco is setting a new benchmark in power distribution. This approach is not only improving service delivery but also paving the way for a more reliable and sustainable power sector.

*Akinshola. An undergraduate writes from Lagos

