Transformer Vandalism: Bayelsa To Sanction Community Leaders

The Bayelsa State Government has warned that community leaders who fail to secure transformers and other electrical installations in their domains will be sanctioned.

Acting Governor Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo gave the warning on Tuesday while inaugurating a 10-member anti-vandalization committee at Government House.

Ewhrudjakpo, who attributed the five-month spell of blackout in the state to the unwholesome activities of criminals on the power transmission lines, said most paramount rulers, CDC chairmen, and youth presidents of the various communities were not living up to expectations.

To address the recurring incidents of sabotage to electrical facilities, he maintained that government would not hesitate to deal decisively with community leaders who fail to secure or report criminals involved in the unwholesome act.

According to him, the government has been working with the Transmission Company of Nigerian ((TCN) and has spent over N800 million to ensure the restoration of power supply.

He said out of a total of 590 installed transformers in the state, 253 were vandalised within the last five months, putting the cost of their rehabilitation at N675 million.

