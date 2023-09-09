Transformer Cable Thief Electrocuted In Niger

A yet-to-be-identified man has been electrocuted while attempting to steal transformer cables on the premise of the Niger State Printing Press in Minna, the State capital.

Confirming the incident, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, a spokesman for the Niger State Police Command said the ugly incident happened in the early hour of Friday, September 8.

According to the DSP, the remains of the man had been taken to the Minna General Hospital, adding that the staff of the firm found his body hanging on the transformer.

Aminu Ubandoma, the Head of the Legal Unit of Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), claimed that the business had learned about the occurrence via a report.

He, however, noted that the AEDC is working with security agencies, especially the police, to ensure that the rate of transformer vandalism in the area is reduced.

This platform understands that the incident is the latest in the growing rate of vandalism in the state.

The menace of theft of major government infrastructures, like transformers, has been a menace the power industry has been facing.

Usually, perpetrators of such criminal acts, operate at odds hours of the night when they can’t be caught.