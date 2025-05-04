Transformative Impact: Nigerian Educator, Omoyibo, Earns Teaching Honour

Share

A Nigerian-born science educator based in Texas, Otega Omoyibo, has been nominated for the prestigious Fellow of the Science Teachers Association of Nigeria (FSTAN), in recognition of his groundbreaking contributions to science education both in Nigeria and abroad.

Mr. Otega Omoyibo, formerly a Lagos-based Chemistry teacher who is now a Chemistry educator in Texas, USA, received the national nomination in February 2025 from STAN—an honour reserved for individuals whose work significantly advances science education in Nigeria.

From his early days in Lagos, Omoyibo’s passion for innovative teaching was evident. Between 2021 and 2023, he served as a training facilitator with the Lagos State Branch of the Science Teachers Association of Nigeria, where he played a vital role in modernizing science instruction. He introduced educators to 21st-century teaching strategies, including hands-on STEM applications, digital tools, and creative pedagogical techniques that redefined classroom engagement.

“Otega’s work as a training facilitator has been nothing short of transformative,” said Mr. Akintunde, Chairman of the Lagos STAN Branch. “He empowered thousands of teachers during and after the COVID-19 lockdowns, bringing technology, creativity, and collaboration into the science classroom. ”

He didn’t just teach—he gave teachers tools and gave students hope.”

Amid the global disruption caused by COVID-19, Omoyibo launched the Tegamatics YouTube Channel, a no-cost online platform offering accessible Chemistry and Mathematics lessons. Despite limited resources and no formal training in media production, he taught himself video editing and content creation to reach underserved students who are without access to stable internet or digital tools.

“I didn’t have the most advanced tools, but I had a conviction—and that kept me going,” Omoyibo recalled. “Education shouldn’t stop because buildings close. Whether it’s Lagos or Texas, what drives me is ensuring every student has access to quality science education.”

In 2023, Omoyibo transitioned to teaching in the United States, where he continues to impact students at a high school in Texas. His efforts now bridge continents, with his Tegamatics videos reaching students not only in Nigeria but also in the U.S., the U.K., India, and beyond.

