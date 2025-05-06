‘Transformative Energy Sector Needed To Power Nigeria Into Greatness’

Share

There is an urgent need for a transformative energy sector that will power Nigeria Into a new era of greatness, Chief Executive Officer, Bellazir Energy Ltd, Christabel Aniemeka, has said.

She said transformative strategy should bridge energy gaps and unlock untapped potential in Nigeria’s energy sector.

She stated that her company was poised to achieve this feat and underscored the company’s bold ambition to reshape the energy landscape and transform Nigeria’s downstream sector.

She added that Bellazir Energy Ltd was committed to delivering efficient, sustainable, and world-class petroleum product distribution that powers industries, energizes enterprises, and uplifts communities.

Speaking during the official launch of Bellazir Energy Ltd, in Lagos, according to a statement yesterday, Aniemeka further said the company was poised to revolutionise fuel distribution in Nigeria through innovation, reliability, and a strong commitment to sustainability.

Aniemeka said: “We gather not just to launch a company, but to ignite a movement — a bold new chapter in Nigeria’s energy story.

“As Nigeria navigates an increasingly complex energy future, Bellazir Energy aims to set a new benchmark for operational excellence and customer service in the downstream sector.

“We do not fear the challenges ahead — we welcome them, with the right vision, partners, and unwavering commitment, we are ready to power Nigeria into a new era of greatness.”

“The launch of Bellazir Energy marks not just the birth of a company, but the beginning of a transformative journey to bridge energy gaps and unlock untapped potential in Nigeria’s energy sector.”

Chairman of Energy Institute Nigeria, Mr. Osten Olorunsola, while delivering a key note speech, addressed the future of petroleum products distribution, and commended Bellazir Energy’s leadership for taking timely and courageous steps during a period of global energy transition.

He said: “The global energy landscape is undergoing profound transformation. Initiatives like Bellazir’s are not only timely but essential to Nigeria’s energy future.”

Mr. Olorunsola highlighted eight key dynamics shaping the future of energy distribution: MultiEnergy Hubs to meet evolving demand, including EV charging and alternative fuels; decarbonisation imperatives to support environmental goals through blended and low-sulphur fuels; geopolitical Realities requiring more resilient regional supply systems; digital transformation for real-time logistics and predictive analytics.

