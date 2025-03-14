Transformational Leaders Are Result-Driven – Prof Vincent

Share

The Director-General of the Institute for National Transformation (INT), Professor Vincent Anigbogu, shares his thoughts about leadership across Nigeria and Africa in an interview with JESUWALE STEPHEN, where he describes the political sector of Nigeria as “Caustic, highlighting the solutions to making it better.

Can you share the vision behind the Institute for National Transportation (INT)?

As a concerned citizen of not just Nigeria but Africa, while I was still in the United States (US), I started developing a vision for Africa. I was concerned that there were just too many discussions on the problems of Africa and not many discussions on solutions.

Many professionals like us in the United States are always wishing that someone would do something. So, I felt that in the area of leadership development, first in the area of developing competent scientists, I have a PhD in chemistry. So, I used to go to Standard Organization of Nigeria (SON) to train them in different standards of both chemical analysis and also other standards.

And then I realized that beyond just teaching them standards, they need leadership skills to execute these things. So, my interest also shifted to include leadership development.

How would you rate the involvement of INT in providing solutions to leadership?

I decided to move back to Nigeria in 2006 because I knew I could not lead from afar. I have to be part of the problem. So, I moved back in 2006 and by 2007, we started the Institute in Nigeria. By 2011, we were already in eight nations, eight different nations: Nigeria, Uganda, Rwanda, Kenya, South Africa, Ivory Coast, and even in the UK, where we started a center to reach out to Africans there.

And I would say, how have we fared? Well, in a nation like Uganda, we’ve done so well. The leaders we have trained are now members of the cabinet. They are ministers. In Uganda, some are leading their parasatals, some are in the Supreme Court. And the beautiful thing is that they are modeling the kind of leadership we have prescribed.

In Nigeria, we also train so many great leaders, but unfortunately, the caustic political environment in Nigeria has not created the room for them to perform. So, many of them want to do something, but they are choked. Some are doing great things, especially in their private sectors. So, I would say, if I were to rank us, I would say, based on the initial vision we had, I think we are about 20, 25 per cent, and we still have hunger to do more.

What are the metrics/benchmarks leaders need to evaluate their progress and impact?

First and foremost, a leader is an influencer. So, when you are a leader, you are actually impacting your environment. So, it’s so important that we, first of all, pay attention to our personality, our character. Because, if you are a person of integrity, then that’s what people will emulate. So, integrity is a major yardstick. Another yardstick is efficiency, wanting to do things better, to achieve goals and then of course, effectiveness. These 3 yardsticks are very important. A leader is a leader when you are influencing an environment that is achieving goals.

What characteristics differentiate a transformational leader from a transactional leader?

A transformational leader is driven by outcomes and is result-oriented; they do anything to influence the people they work with, so they can achieve what they set out for. A transformational leader is a driver of change. They don’t let things happen, they make things happen. However, a transactional leader is concerned about what they can get rather than what impact they can make.

How would you describe the leadership structure in Nigeria?

We all have a great expectation for the nation, Nigeria and a lot of us believe that Nigeria will change. As structured right now, we all believe that Nigeria is not where she should be, and that is because of the whole setup right now. The political setup is more about transaction than transformation.

It’s a rotating leadership between the North and the South. So, for the most part, people are just waiting for their turn, and in between, they are maneuvering and trying to do everything they can to be the ones that will work. And then when they’re in power, you don’t really see a genuine, sincere, clear ideology for developing Nigeria. If I ask any of us what is the ideology for Nigeria, nobody knows. Nobody can tell you.

But if you go to a nation like Uganda, for example, they will tell you that there’s a clear ideology driving the nation: Patriotism, Pan-Africanism, Socio-economic development, Democracy. They will tell you that those are the four key principles that are driving development.

But all you hear is the 10-point agenda, and then as soon as the person is over, that thing is washed away, and another 7-point agenda comes in, you know? So there’s no consistent vision, no clear vision of where the nation is going, irrespective of who is in power. And where there’s no vision, people perish.

Number two, Nigeria is consistently lacking leaders that can sincerely put their personal interests aside and use the resources devoted for the people to develop the nation. Leaders are still coming in with their personal agenda, what I can get for me and my tribe and my people. It’s still all about personal enrichment, and the people are suffering. So these two things in particular are affecting the development of the nation.

What will it take to change it? Honest, sincere, transformational leaders come in with a clear goal, and they will address the issue of injustice and remove corruption, regardless of whose ox is God. You have to have that boldness.

How does the Oak Seed Executive Leadership Course bring about transformative leadership?

The course, as it is named, is actually a course that’s derived from the biblical scripture, Isaiah 61, from verse 3, which says that they shall be called Oaks of Righteousness, that the planting of the Lord, that he may be glorified. Then, verse 4 says that these Oak Seeds, when you plant them in the society, will rebuild the wasted places. They will restore the former desolations, and they will repair. So, our intention is to equip them with the skills that they need when they go into society. They have the skills to rebuild, repair, and restore.

So, if you look at the content of the course, it places emphasis on skills, not just communication skills, the technical skills, strategic planning skills, execution skills. These are things they need in order to succeed.

