Transformational Art: Violet Paul Foundation Launches Event In Collaboration With Yenwa Gallery

The highly anticipated launch of the Violet Paul Foundation will take place on November 2nd, 2024, at Alliance Française Ikoyi Lagos. This prestigious event is dedicated to advancing the foundation’s mission of supporting refugees and internally displaced persons across Africa through the transformative power of art.

The event promises an evening of artistic excellence, humanitarian advocacy, and vibrant cultural expression, all in collaboration with Lagos’ renowned Yenwa Gallery curated by Eniola Teslim, Tajudeen Ibrahim and Aize Muhammed Paul and hosted by Jake Ggbama.

“The Violet Paul Foundation is honoured to partner with Yenwa Gallery Lagos, a cornerstone of the local art scene, known for its commitment to showcasing diverse artistic voices and fostering innovation in contemporary African art.

Together, they will host an auction featuring a unique collection of art created by children from the Kakuma refugee camp alongside works from some of Nigerians, Kenyans and French most celebrated artists.

This collaboration signifies a fusion of established talent and emerging voices, exemplifying the foundation’s dedication to creating opportunities for underrepresented communities while celebrating African creativity.”

The event will also feature a special screening of Kakuma My City, a short film by acclaimed filmmaker Harrison Thane, which chronicles life and hope within the Kakuma refugee camp.

In addition, live performances by top Nigerian artists, including AYLØ, Mitch Straw, Abigail, Sons of Buntu, Don Paapi and DJ codename KND will energize the evening, providing a blend of musical genres and artistic synergy.

