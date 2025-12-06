Transformation, Not Tokenism: A Cultural Shift For Law, Justice Through Women In Leadership

A new Pan-African movement, tagged: ‘Difference She Makes,’ is driving a cultural shift in Africa’s legal and justice sector, promoting women in leadership roles.

This was disclosed in a press statement titled; “Transformation, Not Tokenism: A cultural shift for law and justice through women in leadership,” signed by Ines Umurerwa Rutayisire and Irene Kerubo on behalf of the movement.

According to the statement, the Difference She Makes movement has already reached more than 6 million people across Africa, driving a cultural shift within the continent’s legal and justice sectors, one that enables women in law to enter, grow, and thrive in leadership roles.

It noted that although reports, including those from the International Bar Association, show a significant rise in the number of women entering the legal profession across Africa, leadership opportunities have not kept pace.

Umurerwa explained that while Africa has made progress through gender-responsive policies in law firms, the public sector, and the judiciary, two major challenges persist: Women remain under-represented at senior and decision-making levels, and even where representation exists, cultural norms and entrenched biases limit women’s advancement.

She emphasised that Difference She Makes aims to close this gap not through mere celebration of numbers, but by promoting institutional accountability and driving cultural shifts that “enable, equip, and empower women across generations to thrive.”

Founded in 2025, the Pan-African movement highlights stories of individuals and institutions advancing gender equality, while exposing cultural, normative, and systemic barriers that hinder women from entering and excelling in the legal profession.

The statement added: “These same barriers often prevent women, regardless of background, from accessing meaningful leadership and decision-making roles, despite the existence of progressive policies.”

The movement operates as a multi-platform initiative, grounded in storytelling, art, culture, solidarity, and intergenerational dialogue.

Active in Nigeria, Kenya, and South Africa, it has already reached millions of people and is designed to foster regional resonance and shared learning across Africa.

“This campaign is a timely intervention. While women continue to enter the legal profession in record numbers, their leadership remains constrained by persistent structural and cultural challenges,” Kerubo said.

She stressed the importance of challenging cultural resistance to gender equality in law. “Narratives and movements that push against cultural resistance to progressive policies are critical today,” Kerubo said.

The campaign also challenges the myth that gender equity has already been achieved, highlighting ongoing structural and cultural obstacles.

These include the need for: Transformation over tokenism; moving beyond symbolic representation to meaningful participation and influence, institutional accountability rather than placing the burden solely on individuals.

Advocate Susan Musambaki added that “Difference She Makes “amplifies our collective voice to make legal spaces more inclusive and truly reflective of women’s leadership.”

The statement celebrated trailblazers such as Linda Kasonde, Zambia’s first female Bar Association President; Nigerian lawyer, Becky Dike; South African human rights lawyer Tamika Thumbiran; retired Judge Mohini Moodley; and Kenyan Advocate of the High Court Natasha Ali Errey; all of whom represent the new generation of leaders driving the movement forward.

With partners including Legally Clueless, Drunken Lectures, Nalafem, and East Africa Media Group (EAMG), the campaign is building a continent-wide coalition for lasting change.

To date, Difference She Makes has launched several initiatives aimed at elevating and amplifying women’s stories. Through Adelle Onyango’s award-winning Legally Clueless podcast, a pioneering journalist; lawyer fellowship, and a powerful digital series, the movement exposes invisible barriers within Africa’s legal systems while spotlighting the women breaking them.

The statement further revealed details of the first-of-its-kind three-month Pan-African fellowship, bringing together six fellows; three journalists and three legal professionals; from Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa.

The fellowship confronts tokenism, institutional bias, and opaque power structures, pushing for genuine transformation rather than symbolic inclusion.

The fellows will collaborate on investigative storytelling to challenge outdated norms and expose systemic bias, while reimagining pathways to gender-equal justice.

The fellows include: Legal Professionals, Susan Musambaki – Advocate of the High Court of Kenya, Judith Anukie Ojovbo – Legal Officer, Signature Bank, Nigeria and Mpho Mokgehle – Director, Mokgehle Mohlala Attorneys, South Africa The journalists are: Ntombi Nkosi – African Times, South Africa, Lucy Riley – International Multimedia Correspondent, Deutsche Welle & BBC Focus on Africa, Kenya and Isioma Joseph Madike; Investigative Journalist, New Telegraph Newspapers, Nigeria.