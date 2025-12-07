Transform Risks Into Opportunities, CILRM President Urges Professionals

The President and Chairman of the Governing Council of the Chartered Institute of Loan and Risk Management of Nigeria (CILRM), Dr. Harriet Akubuiro, has called for proactive strategies that convert risks into opportunities rather than waiting to react after damage has occurred.

Speaking at the institute’s 15th Annual Risk Professionals International Conference in Lagos, Akubuiro said the 2025 theme, “Turning Risks into Opportunities: Preventive Instead of Reactive Responses,” was designed to shift practitioners’ perception of risk from threats to potential drivers of positive outcomes.

She noted that while the 2024 conference focused on artificial intelligence, the new theme builds on that foundation by promoting preventive, forward-looking approaches.

“This year’s conference aims to correct the mindset that risk is only about danger or loss. We will explore proactive methods to manage risks while leveraging the opportunities within them,” she said.

Akubuiro highlighted CILRM’s recent engagements aimed at strengthening professional capacity across the country.

Representing the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Didi Walson-Jack, Permanent Secretary Dr. Kalba Usman said Nigeria must shift from reactive to preventive strategies to strengthen national resilience. He described the conference theme as a national imperative.

“This is a call to reimagine our institutions and anticipate change rather than merely respond to it,” he said, urging participants to drive tangible transformation across ministries, agencies and industries.

He commended CILRM for sustaining a platform that has enhanced governance and professional competence for 15 years.

In a virtual keynote address, President of the International Certified Risk Management Professionals (UK), Dr. Martina Macpherson, encouraged participants to invest in continuous learning, embed prevention into organizational culture and translate insights into measurable impact.