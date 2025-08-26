Atalanta has confirmed that they will make a final decision on the future of Nigerian forward Ademola Lookman once the summer transfer window closes.

The club’s sporting director, Tony D’Amico, revealed that Lookman, 27, has been training separately from the first team following a breakdown in relations linked to transfer negotiations.

Lookman was the subject of strong interest from Inter Milan, but Atalanta refused to sanction a move after the Italian champions reportedly failed to meet their valuation.

The standoff has led to growing tensions, with Lookman’s conduct during the saga drawing criticism from the Bergamo outfit.

“We will make our assessments at the end of the transfer window,” D’Amico said, stressing that the club was disappointed with how the situation unfolded.

“We are sorry for everyone, but right now this is the situation. We’ll make assessments at the end of the transfer window. As of today, there’s disappointment.”

The Nigerian forward had pressed for a move to Serie A rivals Inter Milan earlier this month, but the champions were unwilling to meet Atalanta’s €50m valuation, leaving his future unresolved.

Recall that Lookman had erased photos of himself in Atalanta colours from his Instagram during his push for a transfer, made an unexpected return to the club’s training camp last week after Inter Milan pulled out of the chase.

Nigeria international Ademola Lookman, who remains under contract with Atalanta until June 2027, has been sidelined from the first team and instructed to train separately for at least another week, ruling him out of Serie A’s second matchday.

This decision followed the 27-year-old forward’s unauthorised two-week absence while awaiting a potential move to Inter Milan, a decision that prompted disciplinary action from the club.

Lookman had earlier handed in a transfer request and released a statement accusing Atalanta of reneging on commitments and failing to treat him with due professionalism, after the club turned down Inter’s €45m offer earlier in the summer.

Atalanta CEO Luca Percassi previously revealed that an understanding had been reached with Ademola Lookman to allow his departure this summer, but only on the condition that a suitable offer arrived from a club outside Serie A.

Since joining La Dea, Lookman has netted 52 goals in 118 appearances and enjoyed a standout 2024, when he was crowned African Player of the Year.

His crowning moment came in May, inspiring Atalanta to their first-ever European trophy by scoring a historic hat-trick in the Europa League final against Bayer Leverkusen.