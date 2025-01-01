Transfer: Why Man United Can’t Spend Money In January –Amorim

Share

Ruben Amorim has revealed Manchester United will not have money to spend in the January transfer window despite the need for new signings.

United’s 2-0 loss to Newcastle at Old Trafford on Monday marked their fourth consecutive defeat across all competitions.

This dismal run has amplified concerns about the squad’s inability to adapt to Amorim’s preferred 3-4-3 formation. However, the Portuguese coach does not expect financial support to address these issues when the transfer window opens in January.

Speaking candidly to reporters on Monday night about the possibility of January transfers, Amorim stated, “We don’t have that possibility in January.

