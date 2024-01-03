New Telegraph

January 3, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
January 3, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Transfer: We’re Not…

Transfer: We’re Not Signing New Centre-Back – Ancelotti

Real Madrid Manager, Carlo Ancelotti has revealed that the club will not sign any new centre-back in January despite injury crisis facing the team.

After their presumed starting pair both suffered season-ending ACL tears prior to the Christmas break, Los Blancos require new players in the centre of defence.

Ancelotti is limited to using Rudiger because Nacho is suspended after receiving a red card against Alaves.

Ancelotti is certain he will look within himself for answers, despite the injuries and lack of alternatives.

READ ALSO:

He said: “We are not contemplating signing another centre-back.

“We are missing two, two important pieces, but we have two others, who are very important, and we have emergency solutions like [Aurelien] Tchouameni and [Dani] Carvajal.”

Tags:

Read Previous

Nigerians Are Suffering, Address Insecurity, Inflation, Babalola Tells Tinubu
Read Next

Yul Edochie Asks May To Return Her Bride Price