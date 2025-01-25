Transfer: Walker Takes Beckham’s Shirt Number At AC Milan

Share

Kyle Walker has picked the no. 32 shirt at AC Milan after completing his six-month loan move from Manchester City on Friday, January 24.

Beckham made 33 appearances for the Serie A giants, scoring twice, when he joined the club twice on loan from LA Galaxy.

Speaking to a journalist after penning his contract, Walker said, “Tammy (Abraham) told me I should come. He helped me make a decision.

“The Milan fans here are incredible, hearing them sing, it will be emotional. I chose number 32 for David Beckham.”

Walker has already penned an emotional farewell message to City, their fans, and his family and wife, Annie Kilner.

The 34-year-old joins Milan on an initial six-month loan, with the Serie A side having the option to buy him permanently this summer.

Walker requested to leave the Premier League earlier in January.

His last appearance for City came in the 4-1 home win over West Ham at the start of the month.

