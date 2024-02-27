Transfer: Troost-Ekong Reveals Where Osimhen Will Play Next Season

The vice-captain of the Super Eagles, William Troost-Ekong, has revealed where his countryman, Victor Osimhen would play football next season.
The €130 million release clause in Osimhen’s contract indicates that he is anticipated to leave Serie A champion Napoli in the summer.
The Nigerian recently declared that he had chosen his course of action.
Osimhen has made 20 appearances for Napoli this season across all competitions, tallying three assists and ten goals.
“I really can’t tell you anything, but I know.
“I always follow Serie A, it’s a great league. This weekend with Salernitana-Udinese will be special for me, also because it was also the last match I played in my last season. The points would certainly be more useful to Salernitana than to Udinese,” Troost-Ekong told Sky Sport via TMW.