Transfer: Sutton Urges Osimhen To Snub Blues For Arsenal

Victor Osimhen of Nigeria has received encouragement from former Chelsea and England attacker, Chris Sutton to choose Arsenal over Mauricio Pochetinno’s team.

Osimhen, 25, has made a name for himself in Europe’s top leagues because of his magical performance in Naples the previous season.

The Super Eagles forward won the CAF Player of the Year title after leading Napoli to their first Scudetto in more than thirty years with twenty-six league goals.

Chris Sutton has advised Osimhen to choose Mikel Arteta’s team since they’ve been the superior squad in recent years.

Arsenal and Chelsea are rumoured to be searching the transfer market for a striker, and both teams have been linked to the former Lille player.

“He is better than what Chelsea and Arsenal have got. Do we think that Arsenal are going to push more than Chelsea in the next couple of seasons? Probably, but Chelsea is a bit of a slow burner.

“They are getting a little bit better Chelsea. It’s difficult to see how this one will pan out. But Arsenal are getting desperate for a number nine,” the 50-year-old said on BBC’s Monday Night Club.

“Certainly with Nicolas Jackson, Osimhen is a massive upgrade. Nkunku can’t get himself fit and you feel for Pochettino with that one.

‘They are interesting Chelsea because it’s not totally out of the realm of possibility that all of a sudden next season they hit the ground running and push.

“After all, they do have some good players. If he’s really ambitious at this moment in time, you wouldn’t touch Chelsea ahead of Arsenal,” he added.