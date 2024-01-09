Transfer: Salah’s Agent Hints At Liverpool Departure

Mohamed Salah’s agent, Ramy Abbas Issa, has made suggestions that his client may decide to quit the Premier League team.

Salah is presently travelling with Egypt in preparation for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in 2023.

But the rumours about his future at Anfield are still rampant.

Salah is thought to have been close to signing with Al-Ittihad, a Saudi Pro League team, last summer.

The deal ultimately fell through, despite their allegedly eye-popping £215 million offer to him.

Because Salah’s contract with Liverpool expires in June 2025, the club is somewhat open to approaches from Salah’s agent.

Now, Issa has responded to a March 2023 article by journalist Santi Aouna of Foot Mercato, stating that Salah was “open” to leaving Liverpool that summer and preferred a move to Spain.

After more than eight months, Issa only answered, “You just don’t know.”