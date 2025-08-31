The Atalanta Director, Luca Percassi, has said he does not foresee any major changes in Ademola Lookman’s status at the club despite the forward’s failed transfer move to Inter Milan.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that the transfer saga drew wide attention over the summer, with Inter tabling offers of up to €45m for the former Leicester City and Fulham striker, but Atalanta stood firm on their valuation.

Speaking to DAZN Italia ahead of Atalanta’s Serie A fixture against Parma, Percassi reiterated the club’s position on the 27-year-old, who had pushed for a switch to Inter and briefly absented himself from training before rejoining after both clubs failed to reach an agreement on the fee.

He said, “Atalanta’s position has been very clear since the start of the summer. We will see what happens; we don’t expect much to change. Our priority is Atalanta, and that means focusing on the game.”

Lookman, who delivered 20 goals and seven assists last season on his way to winning the 2024 CAF Player of the Year, deleted Atalanta content from his social media and filed a transfer request to push through a move.

Although Atalanta allowed him to seek opportunities abroad, no deal has materialised. Tottenham Hotspur are said to be monitoring him as the deadline approaches.

Coach Ivan Juric conceded the situation remains unresolved, saying it was “difficult to hazard a guess” on whether Lookman would stay beyond the transfer deadline.

The Nigerian international, contracted to Atalanta until June 2027, has been reintegrated into the first team after initially training in isolation due to his unauthorised absence.