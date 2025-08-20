Transfer Saga: Lookman To Face Sanction From Atalanta

Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman is set to face disciplinary action after staging a two-week training boycott in an attempt to force a transfer to Inter Milan—a deal that later collapsed.

The Nigerian international has since returned to the club’s Zingonia training base, where he held talks with CEO Antonio Percassi on his future.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter formally pulled out of negotiations before his return.

The outlet confirmed this through a statement that read, “The Nigerian forward has resurfaced at Atalanta’s headquarters in Zingonia.”

New Telegraph recalls that Inter Milan had reportedly reached personal terms with Ademola Lookman on a five-year contract, but Atalanta CEO Antonio Percassi blocked the move, insisting that while the forward could leave in 2025, he would not approve a transfer to a domestic rival.

The stance sparked a fallout, with Lookman accusing the club of reneging on its promise. In protest, the Super Eagles star staged a two-week training strike, skipped sessions without providing medical justification, and scrubbed Atalanta-related content from his social media.

READ ALSO

Transfer Expert, Fabrizio Romano released a report confirming that Inter had called off the deal.

“Negotiations with Atalanta are completely frozen,” he told Lookman’s representative

Despite mounting pressure, Atalanta stood firm, rejecting Inter’s €45m bid. The Nerazzurri subsequently withdrew from talks, with sporting director Piero Ausilio and president Beppe Marotta redirecting their attention to strengthening other areas of the squad.

Atalanta were reportedly displeased with Lookman’s approach and viewed his actions as unprofessional.

On this note, La Gazzetta dello Sport said, “Lookman complicated matters further by going missing in recent weeks without informing the club or presenting a medical certificate.”

The paper stated, “Atalanta kept a low profile during his absence, despite Lookman removing Atalanta photos from his social media and openly requesting a transfer,”

The paper further reports that there will be due punishment for Lookman’s actions

“They will not let it slide. Sanctions are coming,” La Gazzetta stated.

“The club will fine him for failing to notify his absence and dock his wages for the days he missed at Zingonia, applying the punishment at a time of their choosing.”

According to Calciomercato, Lookman will be compelled to issue a public apology as part of disciplinary measures.

However, despite the standoff, Atalanta are unlikely to escalate the row, with head coach Ivan Juric reportedly wary of weakening his attack further following the surprise departure of last season’s top scorer, Mateo Retegui.

Reports suggest Juric cautioned that Atalanta risked losing the bulk of their attacking threat if Lookman were to depart.

The standoff has therefore forced both sides into a careful balancing act — the club must enforce discipline without damaging his transfer value, while Lookman needs to stay sharp ahead of December’s Africa Cup of Nations.