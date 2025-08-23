Atalanta fans have expressed their anger aimed at Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman, following his return to training after his botched summer move.

Unveiling a banner aimed directly at Lookman, placed near the club’s training ground, the fans wrote: “Honour the jersey, more bulls*** will not be justified.”

Lookman’s standing with Atalanta supporters has taken a hit following his unsuccessful push to secure a transfer to Serie A rivals Inter Milan during the summer window.

Inter reportedly tabled a €45m offer for the 27-year-old earlier in the market, but Atalanta turned it down, keeping the forward in Bergamo despite his desire to leave.

The Nigerian Forward deepened tensions with Atalanta fans after revealing on Instagram that he had formally asked to leave the club.

The 27-year-old attacker said his request was based on a gentleman’s agreement with the management, alleging that Atalanta had failed to keep their word and had mistreated him both “as a professional and as a person.”

Reacting to the controversy, Atalanta CEO Luca Percassi acknowledged that such an understanding did exist but stressed that Lookman would only be allowed to depart under specific terms — notably, to a “top club” and not within Serie A.

Ademola Lookman heightened the standoff with Atalanta after embarking on a two-week spell away from the club without permission.

During the absence, the Nigerian international returned to the United Kingdom, where he trained alone as he continued pressing for a transfer to Inter Milan.

The striker is now set to face stiff disciplinary action from Atalanta, with La Gazzetta dello Sport reporting that the club intends to fine him and withhold part of his salary for the period he skipped training