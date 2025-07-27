Real Madrid is reportedly prepared to part ways with David Alaba, Ferland Mendy, and Rodrygo Goes during the ongoing 2025 summer transfer window, as the club looks to reshape its squad ahead of the new season.

According to Diario AS, the Spanish giants are open to offers for the three senior players, though sources said executing the sales may prove difficult due to contract complexities and the players’ current market value.

Notably, David Alaba has already rejected an internal proposal that involved a mutual contract termination with partial compensation, expressing his desire to remain at the Santiago Bernabéu.

READ ALSO:

Meanwhile, the futures of Rodrygo and Ferland Mendy also remain uncertain, with both players reportedly not guaranteed regular playing time under new manager Xabi Alonso in the upcoming season.

The situation was further intensified after the trio were left out of Real Madrid’s Club World Cup semi-final loss to Paris Saint-Germain several weeks ago, raising questions about their long-term roles in the squad.

Real Madrid’s attempt to offload the three players is part of a broader strategy to refresh the squad and make room for emerging talent and potential new signings, as the club continues to compete at the highest levels in both La Liga and European football.