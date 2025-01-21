Share

Manchester United forward, Marcus Rashford, has revealed his plans to still play for the Red Devils, just a month after saying he was ready to leave his boyhood club.

Recalls that Rashford was first dropped by manager Ruben Amorim for the Manchester Derby in December.

After the game, the England international dropped a transfer bombshell by publicly announcing: “I’m ready for a new challenge and the next steps.”

Since then, he has not played for United and has been left out of the matchday squad for eight of the last nine games.

Rashford has been widely expected to leave Old Trafford this January, with Borussia Dortmund leading the race to sign him on loan, with many clubs around the world interested in his services.

The 27-year-old is “Ready and willing” to play if Amorim calls on him.

It is said that Rashford has no issue with Amorim and has even been doing extra training in order to prove his worth to the ex-Sporting boss.

This includes going to Carrington on Sunday while his teammates were at Old Trafford preparing to face Brighton in the Premier League – a game they lost 3-1.

