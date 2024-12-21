""" """

December 21, 2024
Transfer: PSG Coach Keeps Mum On Osimhen Rumours

Paris Saint-Germain(PSG) manager, Luis Enrique has refused to give a hint on the reports linking Victor Osimhen to the club.

Osimhen was linked with a move to the Ligue 1 champions in the summer but they were unable to meet Napoli’s valuation.

The Parisians have once again been linked with a January move for the Nigeria international.

READ ALSO:

Enrique has, however, cooled talks of a move for the striker next month.

“I’m not talking about players who aren’t in the club, in any case, ” he declared.

“I’m very happy with the squad. The best thing to do in each transfer window is to be attentive, it’s difficult to improve our squad, and we want to develop our young talents. Regarding the transfer window, we have a very good team.”

