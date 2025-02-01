Transfer: Plateau United Sign Abdullahi On Loan From Kano Pillars

Share

A Nigerian local footballer, Yusuf Abdullahi has completed a move to the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) side, Plateau United from Kano Pillars.

Abdullahi joined the Peace Boys on loan until the end of the 2024-25 season.

The 19-year-old winger failed to command a regular playing spot at Kano Pillars before he was signed on a loan spree.

He made two appearances for the Sai Masu Gida before the switch.

He is expected to make his debut for Plateau United in the matchday 22 clash against Shooting Stars on Sunday.

Abdullahi has represented Nigeria at the U-20 level.

