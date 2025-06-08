Transfer: Osimhen Rejects €75m Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal Move

Share

Super Eagles of Nigeria striker, Victor Osimhen, has reportedly rejected a €75 million offer to join Saudi Arabian side, Al Hilal.

New Telegraph reports that an Italian sports journalist, Fabrizio Romano, confirmed the development on his X account on Sunday, June 7.

“Despite agreement between club to clubs with Napoli for a €75m fee, Osimhen says no to the Saudi Pro League club.

“Galatasaray will insist on signing him with the race now open again,” he revealed.

READ ALSO

Al-Hilal were inching towards signing Osimhen after increasing their offer to €75m to meet Napoli’s demands, and are looking to have the player’s medical soon, but with the latest development, Osimhen is yet to decide on his future.

Recall that, throughout his loan spell at Galatasaray, Osimhen has been instrumental in the team’s success, scoring 37 goals in 41 appearances.

His impressive performance has made him a fan favourite, and the club is optimistic about retaining him.

Share