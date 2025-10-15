Transfer Of Sheikh Kabara Followed Due Process – NCoS 

The Kano State Command of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS), on Wednesday, said the recent transfer of inmate, Sheikh Abduljabbar Kabara, to another prison facility under federal jurisdiction followed due administrative procedure.

Speaking in a statement issued in Kano, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, CSC Musbahu Lawan-Kofar Nassarawa, noted that the transfer was in line with the Service’s operational guidelines.

He expressed that the movement of inmates between facilities, depending on security classifications, was part of the Service’s constitutional mandate.

According to the Nigerian Correctional Service Act, 2019, the Service is empowered to manage inmates across various custodial facilities nationwide,” he said.

READ ALSO:

Lawan-Kofar Nassarawa stated that inmate transfers were typically guided by considerations such as security, inmate classification, facility availability, and rehabilitation needs.

He maintained that the welfare and legal rights of Abduljabbar remained fully protected under the law.

The Controller of Corrections in the state, Ado Inuwa, was also quoted as reaffirming the Service’s commitment to safe custody, reformation, rehabilitation, and reintegration of offenders.

New Telegraph recalls that an Upper Shari’a Court sitting in Kano on December 15, 2022, presided over by Malam Ibrahim Sarki-Yola, sentenced Abduljabbar to death by hanging for blasphemy.

The cleric was arraigned by the Kano State Government on a four-count charge bordering on blasphemous comments against Prophet Muhammad(PBUH) on Aug.10, Oct.25 and Dec.20, 2019.