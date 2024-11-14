Transfer Of Power’ll Be ‘So Smooth’, Trump Tells Biden At White House

Share

Donald Trump has met Joe Biden at the White House where they discussed the presidential transition. Biden told the president-elect “welcome back” as the pair shook hands.

At the start of the traditional Oval Office meeting, both men said they hoped for a “smooth” presidential transition after a “tough” political campaign. Across Washington at the Capitol, Senate Republicans have elected John Thune as their new Majority Leader, to replace retiring Senator Mitch McConnell, reports the BBC.

Just a few minutes after his election, the next Senate Majority Leader John Thune of South Dakota has said in a statement he is “extremely honoured” to lead the Senate in the 119th Congress.

“I am beyond proud of the work we have done to secure our majority and the White House. This Republican team is united behind President Trump’s agenda, and our work starts today,” he said.

