Nigerian international Terem Moffi is set for a new chapter in his career, joining FC Porto after the Portuguese club finalised a transfer deal with OGC Nice.

New Telegraph reports that Moffi’s exit from Nice brings an end to a turbulent few months at the French club.

He had been sidelined from the first team since a November 30 loss to Lorient, a match overshadowed by clashes between players and fans after the final whistle.

Following the incident, Moffi was excluded from the senior squad and began seeking a way out, reportedly involving a French judicial commission to facilitate his winter transfer.

The forward’s form this season had also raised concerns, with just two goals in 10 league appearances—a sharp decline from his debut season at Nice, when he finished as the club’s top scorer with 11 goals after his permanent move from Lorient.

Moffi Leaves Nice

According to reports, the Portuguese club has agreed to a loan deal that includes an €8 million option to buy, which is not mandatory.

The move to Estádio do Dragão signals the end of a difficult chapter for Moffi in French football.

Transfer market expert Fabrice Hawkins has confirmed the deal, with the 26-year-old set to travel to Porto for a medical and to finalise the transfer.

Porto outmanoeuvred interest from several clubs, including Turkish side Beşiktaş, who reportedly offered the striker a higher salary.

Moffi was drawn to Porto’s sporting project and the chance to work under coach Francesco Farioli, who knows the forward from his Ligue 1 days.

For Porto, the Super Eagles international provides an immediate boost to their attack at a pivotal stage of the season, with the option to make the transfer permanent this summer should he impress.