Transfer News: Salah Gives Agent Approval For Saudi Talks

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has reportedly instructed his agent to explore a potential transfer to Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad ahead of next summer’s window, signalling a possible major move away from Anfield.

Salah has once again found himself at the centre of transfer speculation, with fresh reports indicating that a move to the Saudi Pro League could be revisited.

Back in the summer of 2023, Saudi side Al-Ittihad tabled a stunning £150 million bid for the Egyptian forward.

However, Salah chose to stay at Liverpool at the time, determined to further cement his legacy in the Premier League.

Salah’s Move To Al-Ittihad

Despite strong speculation over his future last summer, Mohamed Salah committed to Liverpool by signing a two-year contract extension reportedly worth £42 million, keeping him at Anfield until 2027.

The new deal means any interested club, including Al-Ittihad, would still be required to pay a significant transfer fee to secure the prolific winger’s services, regardless of his personal intentions.

However, fresh reports from French outlet Foot Mercato suggest the situation may have shifted, with the 33-year-old allegedly giving his agent permission to begin talks with the Saudi side.

Salah’s future became a major talking point in December following a highly publicised disagreement with manager Arne Slot after he was left on the bench for a clash against Leeds, with the forward voicing frustration over what he perceived as a lack of support from the club.

Although relations appeared to improve after his return from the Africa Cup of Nations, any lingering tension could make a summer departure a realistic option for both player and club.

A switch to Al-Ittihad would reunite Salah with former Liverpool teammate Fabinho, while the Saudi outfit also boasts familiar Premier League names such as ex-Aston Villa winger Moussa Diaby. N’Golo Kanté previously featured for the club before his move to Fenerbahçe in January.