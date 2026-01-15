Transfer News: Chelsea Misfit Departs After Eight Appearances

Chelsea have agreed a loan deal for Brighton’s Facundo Buonanotte until the end of the season, bringing an early end to his underwhelming stint at Stamford Bridge.

Facundo Buonanotte has completed a loan move to Leeds United, bringing an early end to his underwhelming spell at Chelsea.

The Argentine playmaker, who spent last season on loan at Leicester City, joined Chelsea in the summer after Brighton sanctioned the deal for a reported £2 million loan fee.

However, the 21-year-old struggled to secure regular playing time at Stamford Bridge, making just eight appearances in all competitions.

Buonanotte’s only Premier League outing came in September, while his final appearance for the Blues was under new head coach Liam Rosenior in a 5–1 FA Cup win over Charlton last weekend.

With first-team opportunities limited under Rosenior, Chelsea and Brighton mutually agreed to terminate the loan arrangement, allowing the midfielder to complete a move to Elland Road.

According to reports from Fabrizio Romano, Buonanotte is set to undergo a medical and could be available for Leeds’ Premier League clash against Fulham on Saturday.

He was an unused substitute in Chelsea’s 3–2 defeat to Arsenal in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final on Wednesday.

In that match, Rosenior’s decision to introduce Alejandro Garnacho proved decisive, as the Argentine winger scored twice to keep Chelsea’s hopes alive ahead of the second leg at the Emirates Stadium on February 3.

Chelsea had trailed 2–0 following goals from Ben White and Viktor Gyokeres, before Garnacho’s brace reduced the deficit and set up a tense return fixture.