Transfer: Newcastle United Handed £6m Carrillo Boost

Newcastle United has been handed a major boost in their pursuit of Mexico striker, Stéphano Carrillo.

The 17-year-old player who will turn 18 in two months, has drawn a lot of attention across Europe and the Magpies are interested in a deal.

According to Transfer journalist Dominik Schneider, Club Santos is open to negotiating a deal.

Negotiations are already underway regarding a possible deal involving European clubs, and Wolves and Newcastle are said to be among them.

Club Santos is reportedly seeking a sum above £6 million to sell Carrillo, along with a cut of any upcoming sales.

Striker Carrillo would be available for a summer transfer because he won’t be able to sign until after he turns 18 in March.