Transfer: Mikel Obi Urges Osimhen To Join Chelsea

John Mikel Obi, a former midfielder for the Super Eagles of Nigeria, has urged Napoli Striker, Victor Osimhen to sign with Chelsea.

Osimhen’s release clause is worth up to €130 million, which is what his future team could have to pay.

Mikel acknowledges that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Manchester United are interested in the Blues.

Mikel said at the Web Summit Qatar: “I think there’s genuine interest between both (Chelsea and Osimhen).

“I think he loves the club, he wants to come to the club, obviously he wants to follow in my footsteps as a Nigerian player who has played for Chelsea, like Victor Moses, Celestine Babayaro, there’s not a lot of us.

“But he also has a lot of interest, like PSG, Man United, but I’m still pushing, sending him messages, trying to make sure he doesn’t expect too much, just narrow your mind on one club: The Blues!”