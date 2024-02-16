New Telegraph

February 16, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
February 16, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Transfer: Mbappe Sets…

Transfer: Mbappe Sets To Leave PSG In Summer

PARIS, FRANCE – DECEMBER 28: Kylian Mbappe of PSG celebrates his winning goal at 2-1 on a penalty kick during the Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and RC Strasbourg Alsace (RCSA) at Parc des Princes stadium on December 28, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

Kylian Mbappe, a forward for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), has informed the team that he will be leaving this summer.

New Telegraph reports that Mbappe informed the club’s President, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, of his decision on Tuesday, February 13th.

Negotiations are still ongoing on Mbappe’s terms of departure, including whether he will go for a fee or forego his wages.

READ ALSO:

Mbappe promised that he would never go on a free transfer, and PSG is counting on him to honour that promise.

When a deal is finalised, Mbappe and PSG will both release an official statement.

The 25-year-old, who is willing to accept a wage reduction to join the Spanish team despite Real Madrid’s willingness to offer him the greatest salary in club history, has been heavily connected to the Spanish team.

Tags:

Read Previous

Yusuf Alli Excited as Edo State Gets Best Facilities Award
Read Next

Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News February 16