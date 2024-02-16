Transfer: Mbappe Sets To Leave PSG In Summer

Kylian Mbappe, a forward for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), has informed the team that he will be leaving this summer.

New Telegraph reports that Mbappe informed the club’s President, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, of his decision on Tuesday, February 13th.

Negotiations are still ongoing on Mbappe’s terms of departure, including whether he will go for a fee or forego his wages.

Mbappe promised that he would never go on a free transfer, and PSG is counting on him to honour that promise.

When a deal is finalised, Mbappe and PSG will both release an official statement.

The 25-year-old, who is willing to accept a wage reduction to join the Spanish team despite Real Madrid’s willingness to offer him the greatest salary in club history, has been heavily connected to the Spanish team.