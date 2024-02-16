Transfer: Mbappe Sets To Leave PSG In Summer

PARIS, FRANCE – DECEMBER 28: Kylian Mbappe of PSG celebrates his winning goal at 2-1 on a penalty kick during the Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and RC Strasbourg Alsace (RCSA) at Parc des Princes stadium on December 28, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)
Kylian Mbappe, a forward for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), has informed the team that he will be leaving this summer.
New Telegraph reports that Mbappe informed the club’s President, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, of his decision on Tuesday, February 13th.
Negotiations are still ongoing on Mbappe’s terms of departure, including whether he will go for a fee or forego his wages.
READ ALSO:
- Mbappe’s Family Accept Record-Breaking €1bn Offer From Al Hilal
- Mbappe Decides Next Move Amid Increasing Saudi Arabia Interests
- Mbappe Returns To PSG Training, Communicates Decision To Luis Enrique
Mbappe promised that he would never go on a free transfer, and PSG is counting on him to honour that promise.
When a deal is finalised, Mbappe and PSG will both release an official statement.
The 25-year-old, who is willing to accept a wage reduction to join the Spanish team despite Real Madrid’s willingness to offer him the greatest salary in club history, has been heavily connected to the Spanish team.