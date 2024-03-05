Transfer: Manchester United, PSG Favourite To Sign Osimhen

There are strong indications that Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are currently the favourites looking to sign the Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen.

The Nigerian international has also been linked to Chelsea and Arsenal.

According to a recent report from The Independent, United and PSG are now in the greatest positions to sign the striker from Napoli.

Since Sir Jim Ratcliffe joined Manchester United as a co-owner, the team had more money to spend.

The striker, however, is the focus of PSG, who are looking to replace Frenchman Kylian Mbappe, who is expected to depart the team in the summer.

Osimhen’s contract contains a $120 million to $130 million release clause.

Throughout the season, he has 13 goals and 4 assists in all competitions.