Transfer: Man United Complete First January Deal

The formal announcement of Donny van de Beek’s loan transfer has been made by Manchester United.

Van van Beek has signed a loan deal with Eintracht Frankfurt, the Premier League team announced on its website on Monday.

For the balance of the 2023–2024 campaign, the Dutch midfielder will be a member of the Bundesliga team.

The agreement was reached on the opening day of the 2024 winter transfer window, which runs through February 1st, according to NEW TELEGRAPH.

“Everyone at Manchester United wishes Donny all the best in Frankfurt for the rest of the season,” Man United’s statement read.