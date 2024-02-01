Transfer: Madrid Rules Out Late Move For Varane

There are strong indications that Real Madrid has no intention to sign Raphael Varane from Manchester United before the transfer window closes.

Due to severe knee injuries, Los Blancos are currently without the services of two crucial center-backs, David Alaba and Eder Militao.

While Alaba had his ACL injury late in the previous year and would miss the rest of the 2023–24 campaign, Militao has been gone since August.

Real Madrid is rumoured to have explored moving a center-back earlier this month, and in recent days, there have been rumours that the team is considering a late bid for Varane.

The club is content to stick with its present center-back alternatives as Militao is getting closer to making a comeback, according to Defensa Central, so there won’t be a last-minute move for Varane from the La Liga powerhouses.