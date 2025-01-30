New Telegraph

January 30, 2025
Transfer: Leverkusen Chief Confirms Boniface Won’t Join Al Nassr

The Managing Director of Bayer Leverkusen, Simon Rofles, has confirmed Victor Boniface will not be joining the Saudi Arabia club, Al Nassr.

Boniface was on the verge of completing a lucrative move to Al Nassr after the Big Yellow reached an agreement with Leverkusen for his transfer.

The Nigeria international had also agreed personal terms with Stefano Pioli’s side.

Al Nassr have however pulled out of the deal and opted to sign Aston Villa hitman, Jhon Duran.

Rofles said they are happy Boniface will remain at the club.

“There have been talks, but we are happy that he will be training with us today. I assume that he will stay,” Rofles said.

“He feels comfortable here, his attitude towards the club is unchanged.”

