Italian team, Juventus are reportedly on the verge of finalising a deal for Portuguese right-back, Alberto Costa, with an official sum of €15 million bid submitted to Vitória SC.

The offer outbids Sporting CP’s €12 million proposal, and the Italian club is expected to close the transfer within the next 48 hours.

According to transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano. on Monday via his verifed X handle, Juventus have also agreed to a five-year contract with Costa.

“Juventus are closing in on Alberto Costa deal, exclusively revealed two days ago. Official bid sent to Vitória worth €15m package, more than Sporting with €12m. Agreement in place also with the Portuguese RB on a five-year deal.

Juventus wants to get it done in 24/48 hours,” he said, meanwhile, Romano also reports that Chelsea are preparing to part ways with Renato Veiga, as the club opt for a permanent sale rather than a loan.

Veiga, who has expressed a desire to play as a centre-back rather than a left-back, is valued at €30 million.

Romano posted that Borussia Dortmund has reached a full agreement with Veiga on personal terms and a project, positioning the Bundesliga club as his likely destination.

“Renato Veiga, expected to leave Chelsea as the club opened the doors to permanent exit — not a loan. Chelsea wants around €30m for Veiga to leave accommodating his request to go and play as CB, not as LB. Full agreement Borussia Dortmund-Veiga on contract/project, in place,” he stated.

At Southampton, efforts are underway to retain Kyle Walker-Peters, whose contract expires in six months.

The Saints are making a final attempt to secure his signature before the January window closes. Should they fail to agree on new terms or arrange a transfer, the defender could leave on a free transfer this summer.

Elsewhere, Swiss forward Noah Okafor is set to join RB Leipzig on a €1 million loan deal, with his salary fully covered.

The agreement includes a non-mandatory buy option worth €25–28 million. Okafor is expected to arrive in Leipzig today to finalise the move.

