Italian team, Juventus are reportedly on the verge of finalising a deal for Portuguese right-back, Alberto Costa, with an official sum of €15 million bid submitted to Vitória SC.
The offer outbids Sporting CP’s €12 million proposal, and the Italian club is expected to close the transfer within the next 48 hours.
According to transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano. on Monday via his verifed X handle, Juventus have also agreed to a five-year contract with Costa.
“Juventus are closing in on Alberto Costa deal, exclusively revealed two days ago. Official bid sent to Vitória worth €15m package, more than Sporting with €12m. Agreement in place also with the Portuguese RB on a five-year deal.
Juventus wants to get it done in 24/48 hours,” he said, meanwhile, Romano also reports that Chelsea are preparing to part ways with Renato Veiga, as the club opt for a permanent sale rather than a loan.
Veiga, who has expressed a desire to play as a centre-back rather than a left-back, is valued at €30 million.
Romano posted that Borussia Dortmund has reached a full agreement with Veiga on personal terms and a project, positioning the Bundesliga club as his likely destination.
At Southampton, efforts are underway to retain Kyle Walker-Peters, whose contract expires in six months.
The Saints are making a final attempt to secure his signature before the January window closes. Should they fail to agree on new terms or arrange a transfer, the defender could leave on a free transfer this summer.
Elsewhere, Swiss forward Noah Okafor is set to join RB Leipzig on a €1 million loan deal, with his salary fully covered.
The agreement includes a non-mandatory buy option worth €25–28 million. Okafor is expected to arrive in Leipzig today to finalise the move.