Chelsea forward, Joao Felix has finally completed his loan transfer to AC Milan that will last until the end of the current season.

The Italian club has agreed to pay a loan fee of £5 million for the 25-year-old Portugal international, who will not have an obligation to buy included in the agreement for the upcoming summer transfer window.

Although the announcement was made on Tuesday, the necessary paperwork was submitted before the transfer deadlines for both Serie A and the Premier League, which fell on Monday, February 3.

This strategic timing ensured that Felix could join Milan without delay for the remainder of the season.

Felix, who initially signed a seven-year contract with Chelsea following a £45 million permanent transfer in August, previously spent the latter half of the 2022-23 season on loan at Stamford Bridge.

Despite the exciting potential he brought to Chelsea, he has only managed to secure three starts in Premier League matches this season. However, Felix has made a notable impact in various cup competitions, scoring an impressive seven goals so far. The forward’s journey began at Benfica, where his talent quickly caught the eye of bigger clubs. In July 2019, he made headlines by transferring to Atletico Madrid for a staggering £113 million, which was then the fifth-most expensive transfer in football history. After spending the 2023-24 season on loan at Barcelona, Felix returned to Chelsea last summer before making the switch to Milan. As for AC Milan, currently positioned eighth in Serie A, they are gearing up for a significant match against Roma in the quarter-finals of the Coppa Italia on Wednesday. Additionally, they are set to face Feyenoord in a crucial two-legged play-off for the Champions League later this month, and Felix’s arrival could provide the boost they need for these important fixtures.

