Transfer: Jadon Sancho Set To Wear Number 10 At Dortmund

Jadon Sancho is set to return to Borussia Dortmund with the No. 10 shirt.

In order to sign a loan with the Bundesliga team, the 23-year-old left Manchester United.

Thursday afternoon saw the formal unveiling of Sancho.

After being cut out of United in August, Sancho’s return to Germany will enable him to resume playing football.

The summer of 2021 saw United sign Sancho from Dortmund for a reported £73 million.

Since his disagreement with manager Erik ten Hag, he hasn’t played for the Red Devils, though.

The United team has the option to extend Sancho’s contract by one more year till it ends in 2026.