Transfer: ‘I’ve Made My Decision – Osimhen

Napoli forward and Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen on Tuesday revealed he has already made up his mind about his future.

Recently, Osimhen and the reigning Serie A champions agreed to extend his contract.

A clause worth between €120 and €130 million is allegedly included in the deal.

Arsenal and Chelsea are just two of the Premier League teams that the 25-year-old has been consistently linked to.

According to Osimhen, he already knows where he will play football next year.

“The rumours going around about me linked with the Premier League, for a striker like me, you expect these types of things.

“Of course, the Premier League is one of the biggest leagues in the world. I am at Napoli; I signed a new contract and I am enjoying my time there.

“I already know what I want to do at the end of the season. I already knew what I wanted to do in my career since I started, and I want to make my own decision.

“I already know what I want to do and the next steps I want to take. I want to finish the season strong and then come up with a decision I’ve already made,”Osimhen said in an interview with CBS.

Osimhen is presently representing Nigeria in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations while on international duty.

In his three games for the Super Eagles this season, he has one goal.