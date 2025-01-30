Share

The nine-time English Premier League champions, Everton, are actively pursuing the signing of Nigerian striker, Taiwo Awoniyi who is currently at Nottingham Forest, as the January transfer window winds down.

Awoniyi has found himself primarily in a backup role this season at the City Ground, as teammate Chris Wood has been in remarkable form, consistently finding the back of the net.

The 27-year-old moved to Nottingham Forest from Union Berlin in the summer of 2022. However, his time with the club has been marred by injuries, particularly ongoing groin issues, which have hindered his ability to secure a regular spot in the starting lineup.

This lack of consistent playing time is becoming increasingly concerning for the striker, especially with major international tournaments on the horizon, including the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in 2025 and the FIFA World Cup in 2026. Awoniyi is eager to enhance his visibility and performance to retain his position in the national team.

Recent reports from the Nottingham Post indicate that Everton is contemplating a formal offer for Awoniyi as the transfer deadline nears. The head coach of Nottingham Forest, Nuno Espirito Santo, acknowledged Awoniyi’s importance to the squad, emphasizing that the forward still has a significant role, especially given the team’s promising ascent in the English top flight this season. Everton needs attacking reinforcements, particularly as forward Beto faces potential transfer interest from Torino. The club is reportedly prepared to table an offer of nearly £33.5 million to secure Awoniyi’s services. Despite the growing speculation surrounding his future, Awoniyi has downplayed the transfer rumours, expressing his determination to earn his place in Nuno’s plans at Nottingham Forest.

