Transfer: Dybala On Verge Of Joining EPL Club

Paulo Dybala, a star for AS Roma, has a release clause in his contract that Newcastle United may activate.

Dybala, who has previously been linked to teams like Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, may be joining the Magpies in the Premier League during the current January transfer window.

The World Cup winner of Argentina might be making a return trip, according to Corriere Della Sera.

Newcastle may choose to exercise Dybala’s £11 million release clause.

Given their FFP budgetary restrictions, Eddie Howe’s team may find his present £183,000 weekly salary problematic.