Transfer: Crystal Palace Sign Genk’s Daniel Munoz

Crystal Palace have announced the signing of Genk’s Daniel Munoz who is an attacking full-back.
The Colombia International has scored seven goals and registered two assists so far this season, having netted eight last term.
The 27-year-old said: “It’s a pleasure for me to be here at such a big club as Crystal Palace.
“I’m very excited, very happy, and I can’t wait to be on the pitch.”
Chairman Steve Parish said the move will be “a huge boost to the squad for the remainder of the season and beyond”.
He added: “Daniel has experience at the highest level for club and country and he possesses an impressive record going forward for a full-back.”