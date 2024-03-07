Transfer: Chelsea Eye Nico Williams

Chelsea is hoping to sign Athletic Bilbao, Nico Williams this summer, New Telegraph reports.

Chelsea is keeping an eye on Williams, who has been a vital member of Bilbao’s team since making his professional debut and has six goals and eleven assists this season, according to The Telegraph.

Under the ownership of Todd Boehly of Clearlake Capital, the Blues have already spent almost £1 billion on new players.

Their first priority is a forward, and they have Benjamin Sesko of RB Leipzig and Victor Osimhen of Napoli on their list.

The Manchester United team had shown interest in 20-year-old Sesko before deciding to select Rasmus Hojlund.