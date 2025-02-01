New Telegraph

February 1, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
February 1, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Transfer: Celtic Join…

Transfer: Celtic Join Iheanacho Chase

Scottish defending champion, Celtic are one of the latest clubs to be linked with Sevilla forward, Kelechi Iheanacho.

The Nigeria International, Iheanacho is well known to Celtic manager, Brendan Rodgers as the pair worked together at Leicester City.

Celtic are said to be pursuing a loan with the option to buy in the summer.

READ ALSO:

Saturday Telegraph reports that Iheanacho made the switch to Sevilla on a free transfer in the summer.

The 28-year-old was named among the substitutes in Sevilla’s 0-0 draw with Getafe on Saturday.

He has made nine league appearances for the Rojiblancos.

Manager Garcia Pimienta has made it clear that Iheanacho will be allowed to head for the exit this month.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

Secretaryship: Anyanwu Writes IGP, Accuses PDP Govs Of Instigating Crisis
Read Next

Speed Darlington Opens Up On 19 Arrests, 5 Lock Ups
Share
Copy Link
×