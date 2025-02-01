Transfer: Celtic Join Iheanacho Chase

Share

Scottish defending champion, Celtic are one of the latest clubs to be linked with Sevilla forward, Kelechi Iheanacho.

The Nigeria International, Iheanacho is well known to Celtic manager, Brendan Rodgers as the pair worked together at Leicester City.

Celtic are said to be pursuing a loan with the option to buy in the summer.

Saturday Telegraph reports that Iheanacho made the switch to Sevilla on a free transfer in the summer.

The 28-year-old was named among the substitutes in Sevilla’s 0-0 draw with Getafe on Saturday.

He has made nine league appearances for the Rojiblancos.

Manager Garcia Pimienta has made it clear that Iheanacho will be allowed to head for the exit this month.

