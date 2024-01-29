Transfer: Callum Wilson Not For Sale – Howe

Despite speculation about his possible exit, Newcastle manager Eddie Howe maintains that striker Callum Wilson is still dedicated to the team.

Howe is still reassured by the media about the unlikelihood of Wilson leaving as the January transfer window draws to a close.

There is now only one recognised striker in the Magpies’ roster due to the injury of the England international.

Given the dearth of depth up front, letting Wilson go would seem like a weird move at this point in the season.

“Callum is 100 percent committed just like Kieran [Trippier],” said Howe, as quoted by The Chronicle.

“That is why I was surprised by the noise about Callum. He is currently injured. From his perspective and our perspective, there is nothing in it.”

In the Premier League on Tuesday, Newcastle plays Aston Villa.